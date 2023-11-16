ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ARR opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $33.38.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 24.72%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,119,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,527,000 after buying an additional 4,066,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,897,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,311,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 703,850 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,799,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

