Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,244,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,546,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,479,976. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.