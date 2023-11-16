Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 11,705 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) by 104.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fisker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 647,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 4,066.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after buying an additional 3,483,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Stock Down 2.1 %

Fisker stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 106.76% and a negative net margin of 638.74%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSR

Fisker Profile

(Free Report)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.