Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,430 Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,966 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.24% of abrdn Global Income Fund worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Global Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FCO stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

