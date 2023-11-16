Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 13,000 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 130.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 192.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 1,102,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 850,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37.

About VAALCO Energy

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.