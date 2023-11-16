Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,382 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 42,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,318 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

VVR opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

