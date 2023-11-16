Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 9,000 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Destination XL Group worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after buying an additional 531,228 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Destination XL Group by 419.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 484,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Destination XL Group news, Director Jack Boyle bought 13,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack Boyle purchased 13,825 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $58,756.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 493,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,342.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $86,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,375.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $7.57.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.