Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 23,200 Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFLY. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Butterfly Network by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 7.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.93.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

