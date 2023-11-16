Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,029 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $55,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.56%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.