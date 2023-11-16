Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares in the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 860,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 232,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 282,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 22.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBSW stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1102 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

