Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,999,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.91 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

