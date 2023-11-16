Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 759,353 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 49.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Community Health Systems by 383.7% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 198,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions at Community Health Systems

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

CYH opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $367.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.83. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

