Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,472 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 36.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of SA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $981.86 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.91. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

