Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 87,170 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 9.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

