Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 22,396 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 257,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 299,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.3 %

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

