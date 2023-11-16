Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $179,000 Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar bought 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $150,064.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Maddigan purchased 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,769.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $265,543. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $182.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

