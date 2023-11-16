Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $128,000 in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 3,238.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $17.68.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,903.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,237 shares of company stock worth $352,698 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

