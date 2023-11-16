Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $167,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,672,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,635,000 after buying an additional 325,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,711,000 after acquiring an additional 378,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,460,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 751,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $640.15 million, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.81%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 866.67%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

