Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $84,000 in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGAU. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -25.30%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

