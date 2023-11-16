Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 52.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,561,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 538,306 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 614,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gerdau by 53.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,237,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 430,046 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Gerdau from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Gerdau Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GGB opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.0962 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.