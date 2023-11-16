Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $46,709.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,424.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,444 shares of company stock valued at $449,210. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNI opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.23.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reduced their target price on Magnite from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

