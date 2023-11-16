Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $173,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 23,720 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 386,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmland Partners news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,616.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman bought 66,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,264,683 shares in the company, valued at $12,963,000.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman purchased 31,048 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,361,616.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

