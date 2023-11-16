Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 182,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 53.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LAND opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $525.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -193.10%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

