Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 135.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -32.52%.

Pactiv Evergreen Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

