Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.09.

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,069.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,220 shares of company stock worth $246,680. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

