Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth $82,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Shares of Rocket Lab USA stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 71.62%. The company had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,951,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 61,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $352,303.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,566,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,521.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,720,142 shares of company stock valued at $20,944,469 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

