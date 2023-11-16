Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Uniti Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Uniti Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 206,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.31%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

