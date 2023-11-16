Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 10,359 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PBR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.20 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of PBR opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.