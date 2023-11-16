Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 12,556 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 152,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -22.73%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

