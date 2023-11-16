Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 12,759 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,759 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 710.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MIN opened at $2.64 on Thursday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

