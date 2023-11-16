Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 13,807 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,807 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Trading Up 1.0 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

