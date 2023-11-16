Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in American Superconductor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 78,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 110.9% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 44,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.61. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

