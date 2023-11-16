Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 25,046 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

