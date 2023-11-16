Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Unifi worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unifi by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Unifi by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Unifi during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Unifi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UFI opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Unifi had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,814. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,563.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock worth $88,870. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

