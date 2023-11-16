Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,077 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 24.5% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $4.66 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.