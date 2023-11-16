Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,306 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.89.

MX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

