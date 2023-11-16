Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PHX Minerals were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 162,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PHX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.50 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.62.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

