Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 8,701 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.96. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

