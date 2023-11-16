Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,857 Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,857 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 302.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 379,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 285,081 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 249,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 156,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

CIK stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

(Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Stories

