Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

