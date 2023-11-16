Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 161,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

