AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$28.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.36.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ACQ. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$29.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
