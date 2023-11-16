Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.89) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

AVDL stock opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $975.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 3400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

