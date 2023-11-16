B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Century Aluminum in a research report issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Century Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CENX

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $699.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 10.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $1,992,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Century Aluminum by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,716 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.