B. Riley Comments on Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note issued on Monday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CGBD opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $750.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.67. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, VP Alexander Popov bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $73,900.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,400.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is currently 109.63%.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

