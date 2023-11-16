Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.32) and last traded at GBX 428.95 ($5.27), with a volume of 172077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.40 ($5.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is currently -42,857.14%.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.53) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.75) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 585 ($7.18) target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 485.40 ($5.96).

Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6,014.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 395.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 355.02.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.