Bank of Montreal Can Invests $568,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,350,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,718,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,338,000 after purchasing an additional 557,341 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 528,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 239,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HE. Guggenheim cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of HE opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

