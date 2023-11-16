Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

