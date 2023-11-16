Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BAM stock opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion and a PE ratio of 27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.79%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.