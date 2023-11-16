Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.18% of AZZ worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

